10 Black-Owned Restaurants Across The Nation To Support This “Dig In Day”

It’s no secret that Black-owned businesses were drastically impacted this past year as a result of the pandemic. The food and beverage industry, in particular, is still reeling from that and more, as “The Great Resignation” sweeps through the nation.
According to a recent survey, 51% of local restaurants reported that they are unable to pay rent for the month of September, as Black-owned restaurants in particular continue to feel the impact. That’s why Pepsi is inviting food lovers to come together for its first-ever Dig In Day on November 6th to support any and all Black-owned restaurants across the U.S. and help contribute to their five-year pledge of generating $100 million in sales for these eateries, while also getting access to unique rewards.
This one-day effort will not only support these diverse culinary establishments, but also rally Americans across the nation to show up and dine at Black-owned restaurants through a variety of unique activations, including local events in select markets. If you’re looking for a new (or even often frequented) Black-owned restaurant across the country to support, we’ve got 10 you can start with!
01
7th + Grove, Tampa, Fla.
Delivers an elevated southern menu, creatively crafted cocktails and extraordinary service.
02
Helen’s Hot Chicken, Nashville
From humble beginnings in a roadside trailer to seven locations in the Nashville area, Helen’s explosive hot chicken continues to turn head and satisfy cravings.
03
Off The Bone Barbecue, Dallas
Local favorite serving up gourmet, authentic barbecue that keeps diners smiling from ear to ear.
Loading the player...
04
Soup Up, Washington, DC
A well-regarded neighborhood soup bar that bridges the idea of food tasting good and being good for you, with owner Donna Henry creating more than 150 low-sodium soup varieties based on her Jamaican roots that are free of dairy, oil, butter, additives, and preservatives.
05
Dinkies, Atlanta
Restaurant from Slutty Vegan founder Aisha “Pinky” Cole serving vegan versions of Big Dave’s cheesesteaks and egg rolls as well as cauliflower wings, tater tots, and sweet potato tots.
06
Creole on 14th
A Louisiana Creole restaurant creating unique dishes and craft cocktails inspired by the diverse cultures and creole cookery of New Orleans.
07
Trap Kitchen, Oakland
Founded by two former gang members, this seafood restaurant and sports bar in downtown Oakland serves fresh Louisiana-style Cajun and soul food.
08
Seafood Connection, Houston
Seafood-centric eatery serving up everything from steamed to fried dishes with Southern flair.
09
Nostrand Social, NYC
Creole and Caribbean fusion in the heart of Brooklyn.