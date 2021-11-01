10 Black-Owned Restaurants Across The Nation To Support This “Dig In Day”

Getty Images

It’s no secret that Black-owned businesses were drastically impacted this past year as a result of the pandemic. The food and beverage industry, in particular, is still reeling from that and more, as “The Great Resignation” sweeps through the nation.

According to a recent survey, 51% of local restaurants reported that they are unable to pay rent for the month of September, as Black-owned restaurants in particular continue to feel the impact. That’s why Pepsi is inviting food lovers to come together for its first-ever Dig In Day on November 6th to support any and all Black-owned restaurants across the U.S. and help contribute to their five-year pledge of generating $100 million in sales for these eateries, while also getting access to unique rewards.

This one-day effort will not only support these diverse culinary establishments, but also rally Americans across the nation to show up and dine at Black-owned restaurants through a variety of unique activations, including local events in select markets. If you’re looking for a new (or even often frequented) Black-owned restaurant across the country to support, we’ve got 10 you can start with!