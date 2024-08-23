7 Black-Owned Delicious Meal Prep Services To Try

Getty

Cooking isn’t for everyone, especially those with busy schedules or taxing responsibilities.

Lucky for us, meal-prep services provide a healthy and easy solution to help us manage our time better while maintaining our mental health. In addition to making your day-to-day easier, why not support Black businesses, especially in August, as it is National Black Business Month?

Aside from the several popular meal subscription services, like Blue Apron HelloFresh, great Black-owned meal-delivery businesses are also available. From meal prep businesses specializing in vegan dishes only to businesses prioritizing fun and flavorful recipes, there’s something for everyone in your household to enjoy.

Below are some of our favorite black-owned and delicious meal prep services.

MealZac

Chef Thomas Mulzac created MealZac to feed the soul while spicing up your taste buds. The catering business services New York City and neighboring areas with delicious recipes like baked ziti, collard green artichoke dip, and fried rice and dumplings. Their menus have everything you’ve probably wanted to try or cook but didn’t have the time to.

First Batch Artisan Food

Vegan soul food? Sign us up! The First Batch Artisan Food was founded by Culinary artist Dymetra Pernell, who specializes in vegan soul food needs, from vegan smoked brisket to mac and cheese. The company is based in Chamblee Tucker, Georgia, and offers weekly meal-prepped meals, including five single-serving entrees and five dairy-free desserts, for $100. Note that the menu changes often.

Chantel’s Catering LLC

Chantel Quailey is the founder, owner, and head chef of Chantel’s Catering LLC and is a native of Queens, New York. She leveraged her degree in Culinary Arts and Food Service Management from Johnson & Wales University to use her skills to create delicious spaghetti squash with black bean quinoa meatballs and more.

Rebel Chef Meals

Ashley Hernandez created Rebel Chef Meals after realizing how food can be healing after recovering from a horrible accident. Shortly afterward, she launched her meal delivery service based in Atlanta. They offer hearty meals like Impossible spaghetti Bolognese and fish-based meals.

Meal Prep Kingz

The Meal Prep Kingz is based in San Diego but delivers to much of southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange County, and other areas. You can choose ten or 15-meal plans, and there are various choices, including keto and paleo-friendly options, like chicken parmesan with gluten-free pasta, portobello vegan burger with sweet potato fries, Nashville hot wings, and a miso salmon plate, and more.

Sauce

Sauce is a meal-delivery service based in Washington, D.C. It was founded by Jessica Swift, a registered dietitian and trained chef. She started creating meal plans after her father was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Now, she offers curried butternut squash soup, paprika-braised tofu, and more. Meal-delivery services are available on a single delivery or a weekly subscription basis.

MacroBites

Although MacroBites is based in New Jersey, the meal-delivery service is available in over 30 states across the U.S. If interested, you can build your box. The company’s sampler package includes six meals of your choice for $75.