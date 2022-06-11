Black-Owned Birthday Party Essentials For Summer-Born Kids

Yellow Bliss

Summer is just around the corner and you know what that means: sun, festivities, and parties for all the kiddos born during the warmest months of the year. Party planning can be dreadful if that’s not your wheelhouse, but it can also be fun if you enjoy the creative element.

Having the right essentials at your fingertips can make throwing a kids party together easier. Those goods are all the seemingly small but sometimes hard-to-find things you need to make your child happy, like themed decorations, party favors and sweet treats. We did a little digging and found a few Black-owned brands that provide some of these items and more.

Not only will you be supporting some melanated folks, but you can also provide a personalized experience for your littles in the process.

Party Dash

Party Dash Photo Props

Our kids are growing up in the digital age, meaning they’re likely fans of selfies or social media. Party Dash has a range of props with different themes including dinosaurs, unicorns, mermaids and moon-themed ones. Photo props can be a fun way to keep the kids engaged and also take fun pictures that will make the day memorable. A good thing about props is they’re something any age group can use and enjoy.

Hella Black

Hella Black Birthday Cards

Giving your kids birthday cards is a way to create memories, even if they’re on the younger side. You can write special messages inside and keep them until they’re old enough to go back and read them. Hella Black does a range of cards, including ones for children’s birthdays.

Yellow Bliss

Curated Event Boxes From Yellow Bliss Co.

If you earnestly hate the idea of coming up with party themes and looking for matching items, then streamline the process by using Yellow Bliss Co. products. They provide an “event in a box,” which is a customized and themed box that contains the essentials you need for your party tables. They have over 20 themes you can choose from and each box has three tiers. Some items included are table runners, dinner plates, dessert plates, cutlery sets, napkins, party favor boxes and balloons alongside a pump. Most of their items can be recycled and repurposed, which means you can celebrate in a green way.

Annie + Pookie

Anna + Pookie Black Superhero Party Plates

We all know representation matters, which is why these Black superhero party plates are everything. Anna + Pookie did her thing with these and they can be ordered for both boys and girls. The plates also come with matching napkins and cups if you’re fancy.

Poptritional

Poptritional Popcorn

Snack tables at kids parties are a must, and what’s a snack table without popcorn? Poptritional sells kettle corn and white cheddar popcorn that contain protein, zinc, calcium and vitamin D. They also sell snack-size boxes, which may be best in this COVID-19 age as it prevents kids from sharing food and germs.