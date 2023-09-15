Black Celebrity Couples And Besties Were The Talk Of The Town During NYFW

Yvonne Orji/Instagram



NYFW traditionally brings out all the A-list celebrities; this year was no different. Although the weather in New York City was hot, muggy, and rainy, it didn’t stop our favorite Black celebrities from shutting down each fashion show with decadent outfits, daring makeup looks, and a perfectly curated posse. This year felt like a Black reunion, as everyone from Bresha Webb to June Ambrose was attending fashion presentations and fetes, as some of the hottest Black designers threw legendary after-parties (we’re looking at you, LaQuan Smith). Despite the pomp and circumstance of the week, what caught our eye was the unique sisterhood being celebrated and showcased and sprinkles of Black love. Check out some of our favorite Black celebrity best friends and lovers.

Yvonne Orji and crew:

The Insecure alum joined fellow actors Susan Kelechi Watson and Danielle Brooks in the front row at the Sergio Hudson show.

Elaine Welteroth:

Seasoned journalist and television host celebrated her first NYFW with her son.

June Ambrose:

The legendary stylist posted up at several shows with her girlfriends.

Quinta Brunson:

The Abbott Elementary creator and actress looked stunning at the Jason Wu fashion show with actress Danai Gurira and Zazie Beetz.

Ice Spice:

Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and Doechi turned up the heat!

Joey Badass and Serayah:

The lovebirds looked amazing in matching leather outfits.

Coco Jones:

Coco Jones had a time with Quinta Brunson and Lala Anthony at the Sergio Hudson show.

Bresha Webb

Bresha Webb and her husband looked fabulous heading to the LaQuan Smith show. She was later pictured with Quinta Brunson, June Ambrose, and Babyface.