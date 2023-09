Day six of New York Fashion Week demanded comfortable attire for attending shows like Luar, Frederick Anderson, and countless others. Yesterday’s attendees opted for head-turning plaid skirts and casual tees over intricate pieces rather than elaborate looks. In some moments captured by Darrel Hunter, fashion lovers also donned chic separates.

Fashion peacocking didn’t really appear to be a thing on Thursday–previously in the week there were plenty of ‘fits that leaned towards this notion. In fact, showgoers, including Bethann Hardison, were wearing two-piece sets, while others wore cropped tees paired with statement denim. Art and fashion writer Scarlett Newman leaned into edgy grunge inclinations–she was spotted wearing a top with fishnet detailing and chunky maroon boots, she paired these pieces with a contrasting olive green skirt. For more street style looks, keep scrolling.

01 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

02 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

03 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

04 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

05 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

06 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

07 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

08 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

09 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

10 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

11 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

12 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

13 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

14 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

15 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

16 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

17 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

18 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

19 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

20 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

21 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

22 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 6

Photos Courtesy of Darrel Hunter