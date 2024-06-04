A Hidden Gem Of History

Courtesy of Byron Cain of Waterfall Associates

If North Carolina is on your upcoming travel itinerary and you’re craving some cultural immersion, consider spending a night or two at the Historic Magnolia House. This fully restored bed-and-breakfast in Greensboro was originally featured in The Negro Motorist Green Book—which listed gas stations, food stops and comfortable lodgings that would welcome Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Today, it stands as a testament to resilience and inclusivity in America’s tumultuous history. Stepping through its doors is akin to going back in time, to an era when Black journeyers faced segregation at every turn. But the property also tells a story of warmth, hospitality and the ­triumph of the human spirit.

Originally known as the Magnolia House Motel, and later as the Daniel D. Debutts House, this iconic location opened in 1949. In a time when Black travelers faced discrimination, exclusion and worse, the business welcomed guests of all backgrounds. It served as a refuge for Black leaders, musicians, athletes and activists, including icons like Tina Turner, who sought respite from the harsh realities of racism as they traveled the country.

Today, under the stewardship of Natalie Pass-Miller and her husband, Devin Miller, the legacy of the Historic Magnolia House lives on. Pass-Miller’s father purchased the dilapidated property in 1994 from the original owners; years later, when she learned about its formidable story, a meticulous restoration project began. The Historic Magnolia House has now been lovingly returned to its former glory, ensuring that its rich narrative remains intact for future generations to cherish.

While it is, of course, updated to meet the modern traveler’s needs (offering luxury bathrobes and walk-in showers, for example), so much of its powerful history and physical presence remains. “We made sure to preserve the home structurally as a Green Book hotel,” Pass-Miller explains. “The most popular piece in the house is the stairwell—because that is original, except for two boards. When you think about the stairwell, you think about all the hands that touched it. That story lives here.” Also on full display, amid the appropriately themed mid-century modern decor, are original fireplace and porch elements, as well as other classic nods to homes of the ’50s and ’60s.

With four thoughtfully curated rooms that pay homage to its famous past guests, the home offers more than just accommodations. “Each one has its own unique educational experience,” says Pass-Miller. “The Legends Room, for example, celebrates the famed athletes who have stayed, like Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige. The Carlotta speaks to our queens of soul, where we captured the energy and essence of legends like Lena Horne, Ruth Brown and Gladys Knight.” There’s also a room dedicated to the Black writers and intellectuals who once graced the halls, like Carter G. Woodson, and a music-inspired space inspired by the friendship between Buddy Gist (the son of the hotel’s original owner) and jazz musician Miles Davis. Additionally, the hotel has a restaurant, a bar and a pavilion event space­—making it an ideal venue for weddings, corporate events and more.

“You’re walking in the very halls and staying in the very rooms as James Baldwin, and experiencing the dining experience that Baldwin or Louis Armstrong or any of our historic guests had,” Pass-Miller says. It’s why this property is so much more than just a hotel; it’s a cultural landmark. A museum on-site showcases its storied past through immersive VR and AR technology, allowing each guest to delve deeper. “There is a presence that exists here,” Pass-Miller continues. “You can just feel all the ancestry, love and protection. We’ve literally made the walls talk with our historic-preservation technology.”

Located 20 minutes from the Piedmont Triad International Airport, this safe house offers accessibility and seclusion, making it the perfect destination for those seeking a tranquil retreat steeped in history. Whether you’re drawn to its rich heritage or to the allure of its quaint surroundings, a stay at the Historic Magnolia House is an encounter like no other. It’s a journey through time, where the past intertwines seamlessly with the present—leaving an indelible mark on all who cross the threshold.