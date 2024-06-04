12 Hotels Around The Globe That Epitomize 5-Star Luxury

The World’s Best

Conrad Washington, DC (Washington, D.C.)

The Conrad opened its doors in 2019 and quickly established itself as one of D.C.’s foremost hotels for reimagined luxury in the heart of CityCenterDC. The property, known for its seamless intersection of design, innovation, service and art, is visually stunning with its 360 guest rooms that are as modern minimalist as they are chic and comfortable.

Ritz-Carlton, Naples (Naples, Florida)

The beachfront resort has been an iconic vacation destination in southwest Florida for four decades, and for good reason. With its stellar customer service, low-key island vibes and expansive Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, the property offers personalized getaways like no other.

Hôtel Lutetia (Paris)

There’s something magical about Paris—and there’s something even more magical about a classic luxury hotel in Paris. The fact that Hôtel Lutetia has hosted Pablo Picasso and Josephine Baker as former guests tells all we need to know about the storied past of this Parisian gem in the heart of the city’s Left Bank.

Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach Resort, Autograph Collection (St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.)

Nestled on a hill overlooking the Caribbean Sea, this resort offers one of the most spectacular views on the island of St. Thomas. The historic property recently unveiled an extensive $425 million renovation at Frenchman’s Reef, with no detail spared.

Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai (Dubai, U.A.E.)

In Dubai, known as the most opulent destination in the world, the grandeur of Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai just makes sense. It’s an extraordinary destination unlike any other. Home to the world’s largest water park, Atlantis Aquaventure, the property also features award-winning celebrity- chef dining and nonstop entertainment.

Hotel Café Royal (London)

A rare gem in the city of London, Hotel Café Royal merges legacy, culture and elegance in a manner to be cherished. This hotel has a history as a high–society hot spot—everyone from Elizabeth Taylor and Muhammad Ali to Diana, Princess of Wales, has walked its halls. Conveniently located in the West End, you’ll find your home away from home.

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa (Tucson, Arizona)

Looking for a restorative respite from your daily hustle? With a comprehensive program of mindfulness activities, holistic spa treatments and -dedicated well-being specialists, Miraval’s flagship Tucson property is not just luxurious, it stands in a wellness league of its own.

Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park (New York City)

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, shines in the city that never sleeps. Offering some of the best hotel views of Central Park, it also features lavishly appointed rooms, a La Prairie Spa—one of only two in the U.S.—and a unique “movement studio,” with on-demand virtual classes.

The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho, a Luxury Collection Hotel (Tokyo)

Centered in the upscale Akasaka neighborhood of Tokyo, The Prince Gallery made its debut in 2016 and has since become a cultural mainstay. Considered to be one of the most posh hotels in Japan, the property occupies the top seven floors of Kioi Tower, and offers striking views of the city.

Best & Black-Owned (or Operated)

Half Moon Resort (Montego Bay, Jamaica)

This legendary 5-star Jamaican resort, located on 400 acres of beachfront property in Montego Bay, is sure to become your new favorite destination for a Caribbean beach vacation. With above-and-beyond customer service, the best of modern Jamaican cuisine and luxury amenities, this spot makes everything “irie.”

Urban Cowboy Nashville (Nashville)

Balancing a no-frills vibe with boutique finishes, Urban Cowboy’s Nashville outpost is an artfully repurposed Victorian mansion centrally located in East Nashville. What makes it unique is its eight signature guest suites, claw-foot tubs and bar/kitchen “Public House”—a local favorite where, just like in Cheers, “everybody knows your name”—at least for the time you’re visiting.

Salamander, Washington, DC

(Washington, D.C.)

In 2022, Sheila Johnson, the founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, realized a longtime dream of expanding her portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel—fulfilling her serious boss-woman goals. The stunningly designed hotel features upgrades to the already spacious rooms and a Marina view of D.C. Wharf.