Beenie Man Surprises Passengers On Plane With An Impromptu Performance

Being stuck on a flight can be a nightmare, but maybe not so much for passengers who played the waiting game in the Bahamas, reportedly on a stopover flight. They had the pleasure of being serenaded by the iconic Jamaican dancehall artist Beenie Man while waiting on the plane.

The 49-year-old happened to be on a delayed flight and was kind enough to put on a brief show for passengers. He sang a few of his classics, including “Romie” and “Who Am I” from his album Many Moods of Moses in the video clip. Some people sang along emphatically before the star headed back to the front of the plane.

Beenie Man is a cultural icon who rose to fame in the ’90s. He began his career in Jamaica but became known around the world after releasing his album Blessed in 1995.

For those who are Beenie Man fans, you should know he plans to release a new album titled Simma on August 31, so we’ll hopefully be getting new hits to have on replay. The upcoming album was delayed for almost two years due to challenges with his record label. It’s been about seven years since the release of Beenie Man’s last album, Unstoppable, which came out in 2016.

Despite not having new music out, the artist has still remained relevant. He performed at out very own ESSENCE Festival in 2022.

The dancehall legend shared his excitement about his upcoming album in a media release.

“This album will showcase my versatility as an artist where I have explored new genres while keeping the music authentic,” he said. “Simma signifies that I am still here and doing what I love best, which is music.”

In an Instagram post, the artist added, “This album is very special to me because I created this body of work at my lowest point when I lost my mom.”

Shout out to Beenie Man for still showing love to his fans and lifting spirits with his music, even on an annoying stopover.