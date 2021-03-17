These Stopover Programs Allows You To Explore Dubai In 24-Hours

Chances are, at some point during your international travels, you’ll have to make your way through Dubai. The city, which is known as one of the most beautiful and vibrant cities in the world, is not only the luxury capital, it’s the entryway to many points in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Unfortunately, for most however, a visit to Dubai is short lived, only spending the majority of time (10 hours or less) in the airport, or escaping briefly to check out the iconic Burj Khalifa — the world’s tallest building.

Thankfully, there are now a few options to help you see some of the city, and explore the city’s ultra-modern architecture, exquisite cuisine, 5-star hotels, and get to know the extravagant metropolis that boasts grand scale luxury.

Ultra-luxury resorts One&Only Royal Mirage and One&Only The Palm in Dubai, for example, invite international guests to extend their travels and Stopover in Style. For guests travelling to and from far-flung destinations via Dubai, the Stopover in Style experience entices travellers to discover the city’s rich traditions and heritage whilst also enjoying time to rejuvenate at a One&Only resort.

One&Only Royal Mirage

The two-night Stopover in Style experience encourages immersion in local culture, discovery through guided excursions, revitalisation through indulgent wellness, and an epicurean adventure through decadent, world class cuisine. With the newly reintroduced flights to Asia and Africa via Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Stopover in Style experiences maximize a layover during international travel, drawing travellers out of the airport and into fresh air to explore the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, United Arab Emirates flag carrier, Emirates, has also resumed its Dubai Connect service on December 1, making travel a little easier for people navigating flight schedules altered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those transiting through its hub in Dubai can take advantage of the free 4-or5 star hotel stay when their connection time exceeds 10 hours. To book the service, you need to be a transit passenger traveling on two Emirates flights, using the best available connection for your chosen journey — so don’t even think about cheating by booking a flight with a longer layover.

Emirates Business Class

“With Dubai Connect, Emirates passengers will receive a complimentary night’s stay in a four or five-star hotel, ground transfers to and from the airport, meals at the hotel as well as UAE visa on arrival where required,” the airline explained late last year in its announcement. “The service aims to provide customers whose best connection time is between 10 and 24 hours, a more convenient travel journey.”

If your layover is between 10 and 24 hours, you could qualify for a complimentary night at a four- or five-star hotel, ground transfers, meals at the hotel, and assistance with your UAE visa on arrival.

In addition, customers who qualify for Dubai Connect but who are unable to leave the airport will be given access to the Emirates Dubai Connect airport lounge where the airline says they can “unwind and relax”.

The service is open to all passengers, no matter the travel class, unless they’re traveling to a destination which requires a PCR test for COVID-19 on arrival. Earlier this year Emirates became the first airline to offer to cover customers medical expenses and quarantine costs should they contract COVID-19 during their trip.

No matter which option you choose, be sure to soak up the views from the observation deck of the Burj Khalifa, visit the designer stores of Dubai Mall, ride camels at a desert camp, or soak up the sun along La Mer. And, with loads of daily flights available over 140 destinations worldwide, spanning six continents, you’ll have no trouble finding a time that works for you on Emirates.