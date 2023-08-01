Away Redesigned Their Classic Suitcases Just In Time For Your Next Trip

Away

Away has just released a new line of luggage, but if it looks familiar to what you know and love from the company, you’re not confused. It’s actually a fresh, upgraded take on the pieces that helped it to become one of the leaders in the travel industry.

As part of the re-release of their Classic suitcases, the brand has unveiled seven new colors, inspired by the beauty of the world around you, which those with wanderlust see when carrying their Away luggage near and far. They include olive, chili, seafoam, salt, wave, garnet and persimmon.

Away

The colors are reminiscent of everything from Tunisian olive groves and Caribbean waters, to the redwood trees of the Pacific Northwest, the stark white beauty in Santorini, and the vineyards in Napa Valley and more. The bright orange persimmon and the deep, rich garnet are our personal favorites.

Away

While the matte finish has become a signature for Away, as part of the upgrade, they are releasing a gloss finish that helps its designs pop. The polished take on the originals will be available for an extra $20 based on the suitcase style. They are also releasing a new hard shell trunk for those who need to carry bigger items but stay light up top, offering plenty more compartments and extra capacity. It will be available in black, seafoam and olive.

Smaller new additions to the brand’s products include an updated zipper that locks smoothly, luggage tags and interior designs dyed to match the shade of your suitcase, a new underside handle to make it easier to grab luggage and go, as well as redesigned handles that are easier to lift upward, and a bigger laundry bag to help you keep more worn and unused clothing items separated.

Away

The brand is still prioritizing sustainability, increasing the recycled materials incorporated into their pieces, ensuring exterior packaging materials are fully recyclable and reducing the amount of new materials they use in the suitcases.

The upgrades range in price from $315 to $475 and are now available at Awaytravel.com, just in time for the current summer travel season and ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Adventures await!