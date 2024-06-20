Cheers To Your New Favorite Wine: Auntie Whine Is Here!

Mother New York

Although Juneteenth, a national United States holiday celebrating the day in 1865 when Union troops enforced the emancipation of Black slaves, is over, you can still toast to your Blackness with a new wine specifically for us aunties! Because who doesn’t love aunties? They support, guide, and love you; most importantly, they provide a safe space to share your experiences.

As a part of Juneteenth, creative agency Mother New York debuted Auntie Whine, a limited-edition wine celebrating our aunties and how they get down, from slow-whining to two-stepping. Named after the way aunties whine their hips after a few drinks at the family function, this wine comes complete with a Spotify playlist of songs to help kick off cookout season just right.

Auntie Whine’s heritage can be traced back generations. It combines a perfect marriage of rhythm and refills. Boasting “notes of cocoa butter” and “a mouthfeel as smooth as a silk bonnet,” Auntie Whine aims to capture the spirit of auntiehood and its signature dance.

Auntie Whine

The wine launched this Wednesday with a video showing the playful bottle design. The launch of Auntie Whine couldn’t have been more ideal, as cookout season is upon us, and who doesn’t want to sip while listening to their favorite songs with loved ones? Some of our favorite songs from the Spotify playlist are Murder She Wrote, Last Last, and Controlla. However, the playlist includes 69 songs from Jamaican, Dancehall, and Reggae artists like Serani, Gyptian, Sean Paul, and more.

Those interested in getting one are encouraged to follow Mother New York on Instagram for more details and join the waitlist here.