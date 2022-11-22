August Alsina Shares His Truth On VH1’s The Surreal Life

August Alsina is sharing his truth again. The singer might’ve “come out” as a member of the LGBTQ+ community on VH1’s The Surreal Life. On the show, Alsina credited a man standing nearby with helping him find “a love that feels limitless.”

During his confessional interview, he said, “What do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way,” Alsina told the camera before hugging the man.

“I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing,” the singer said.

Alsina said about his new love, “It defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.” After the statement, an unknown man came on screen, sat next to Aislina, and hugged him.

Social media, namely Twitter, calls Alsina’s statements a “coming out,” but the artist hasn’t confirmed or denied a romantic relationship with the mystery man. In 2014, Alsina jumpstarted his career as an R&B singer collaborating with industry stars like Nicki Minaj. During that year, he won Best New Artist at the BET Awards.

In 2020, he revealed his romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, which she later defined as an entanglement. Alsina redefines himself as he steps back into the spotlight and public eye with his newest show, breaking away from the entanglement narrative.

People on social media quickly identified the man in the frame as Zu. According to them, Zu is Alsina’s “little brother,” but there’s been no clarification if it’s a biological sibling or a stunt to increase ratings. The public and fans believe that his statement on the show was made to sound enticing to lure viewers in for another season.

There hasn’t been a definitive statement about Alsina’s sexuality yet. Zu and Alsina have a song from this summer called “2 AM.”

Although we don’t know the extent of this new relationship or partnership, we’re here for it and send Alsina our best wishes.