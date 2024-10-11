Anthony And Marlie Love Set To Debut New Travel Series On FOX SOUL

Kevin Stephenson

Founders of the Traveling While Black social media platforms Anthony and Marlie Love have something big coming to TV screens–the couple announced they would launch a new travel series, “Traveling While Black with Anthony and Marlie,” on the FOX SOUL network on October 12. This latest venture is part of a recent distribution deal with Seattle-based Converge Media.

Travel enthusiasts and avid followers of the travel experts can expect to see content similar to what they produce on their social platforms, which centers on the highs and lows of traveling while Black.

“We are beyond excited for this next phase of the TWB journey,” said Marlie Love. “Becoming part of the FOX SOUL family will allow us to continue to share our passion for travel, while bringing the experiences of Black travelers to a broader audience. We hope to inspire new adventures among our community and showcase the importance of inclusive and safe travel for all.”

The show will follow the couple as they travel to the United States and international destinations. Additionally, viewers can anticipate segments on the show such as “Traveling While Black Travel Tips,” “Where Are You Traveling While Black?” and more.

The content creators and travel experts met in their home state of Missouri, connected on their love for travel, and eventually relocated to the Pacific Southwest. The Love’s documented that journey, marking the genesis of the budding content brand they’ve built today. It’s also noteworthy to mention that the couple’s YouTube channel, “Traveling While Black” –which now has over 150 episodes and thousands of subscribers–was inspired by the historical Negro Motorist Green Book.

“Traveling While Black is a perfect fit for Fox Soul,” said D’Artagnan Bebel, General Manager and Head of Programming for FOX SOUL. “We are pleased to add Anthony and Marlie Love to our program offerings.”

The Loves have become increasingly visible for their contribution to the travel space, having been featured in outlets like Travel + Leisure, The Seattle Times, Travel Noire, and The Drew Barrymore Show.