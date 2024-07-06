'Be Proud Of Who You Are': Comedian Amber Ruffin Comes Out

Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

Former late-night talk show host Amber Ruffin made quite the statement on the last day of Pride Month. The 45-year-old host revealed that she’s part of the LGTBQ+ community.

“In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I’m using the last day of PRIDE to come out!” she wrote in an Instagram post caption under a photo of herself smiling in a tank top with the word “Queer.”

“Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am!” Ruffin wrote. “And I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!”

Many of Ruffin’s fans showed the TV personality love and support in her comment section, as well as famous friends.

Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash’s wife, wrote: “❤️❤️❤️🌈🌈🌈 We Love you Amber.”

Likewise, actress and singer Cynthia Erivo wrote, “Welcome baby love!! bathrooms are to the left, refreshments to the right, grab a chair. The DJ takes requests.❤️”

The comedian was previously married; she walked down the aisle with Dutch painter Jan Schiltmeijer in 2010. They were married for over a decade and got divorced in December 2023. The former couple met in New York while Ruffin was performing with a theater called Boom Chicago.

Ruffin formerly worked as a writer on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers for 10 years. She is also the first Black woman to write on a late-night network talk show. She went on to host her own program, The Amber Ruffin Show, which aired on Peacock from 2021 to 2022. Ruffin also co-authored two bestselling books, You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey and The World Record Book of Racist Stories, with her sister, Lacey Lamar.