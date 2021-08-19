Amber Rose Cuts Off Boyfriend, Mother In Emotional Message: “I Refuse To Let Anyone Damage Me Anymore”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Amber Rose is prioritizing her peace. The first step to making that happen is knowing when it’s time to remove things from her life that are no longer serving her — like a few important people in her circle.

The model, social media and TV personality took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening to call out her boyfriend, music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, and the women he has allegedly been cheating on her with.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote in a message. She then called out the dozen or so ladies she claims she knows he stepped out on her with thanks to her retrieving the text messages and DMs that confirm it all. She accused them of knowingly having no issue interfering with her family, but admitted that at the end of the day, it was Edwards who should have been the devoted one.

“Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever,” she wrote. “I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are. As for him…The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

Rose then proceeded to say in a separate Instagram Story that in addition to Edwards, her “raging narcissistic mom” could exit her life as well.

Loading the player...

“I’m tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love,” she said. “I’ve been suffering in silence for a long time and I can’t take it anymore. That’s why I’ve been so quiet. I’ve been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not.”

While it’s unclear the kind of relationship she has had with her mom Dorothy Rose (though clearly not the healthiest), she has been by her side at many events, including the star’s SlutWalks.

As for Edwards, he and Rose began dating in 2018. They welcomed their first child together, son Slash, in fall 2019. She shares son Bash with ex-husband and rapper Wiz Khalifa.

It certainly couldn’t have been easy to do publicly, but Rose sends a very important message. Just because you have a child with someone or because someone is blood doesn’t mean they should be allowed to wreak havoc in your life. We’re sure plenty of people can relate, and perhaps, they too will put their foot down like Rose to put their happiness first.