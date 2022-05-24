The wait is over! Singer Amara La Negra has revealed pictures of her twin girls and it was worth the wait. If you’re in the mood for cute baby photos and can risk feeling broody and perhaps a little baby fever, gather here.

In an Instagram post, the Love and Hip Hop: Miami star wrote, “I Present to the World My Daughters.”

Breathtaking is one word that describes beauty of the twin girls, pictured sleeping pretty in pink, likely snapped weeks after their birth. As twins do, the girls are photographed embracing one another. In subsequent photos, La Negra announced that the twins have already hit the two-month mark.

The 31-year-old singer and reality personality gave birth to the twins, named Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress, whom she shares with on-again, off-again partner, Allan Mueses, on March 23 via a C-section. In an Instagram post, she spoke about how difficult that process was as a new mother.

“One of the toughest moments for me has been Giving birth Without being able to hold my babies, healing from my C-section and Having to go to the NICU everyday knowing I’ll go home without taking my girls with me even though I know they will be fine,” she said.

She was finally able to bring the girls home in April, welcoming them with balloons, flowers, cake and more.

“This was such a Beautiful entrance for the arrival of my Girls Home Thanks to there Godmother @carmensbeautyspa I totally wasn’t expecting That,” La Negra said. “I can’t wait to show my girls when they are older how excited we were to finally have them home.”

The father of the twins, Allan Mueses, is also showing his beautiful girls off and welcoming them to the world. In an Instagram post, he said, “Blessings keep coming from the sky. Blessed, happy, in love with my beautiful twins.”