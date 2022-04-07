Amara La Negra Gives Birth To Twin Girls

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Love and Hip Hop: Miami star and singer Amara La Negra gave birth to twin girls on March 23. She shared an image of herself in the hospital in the midst of having a C-section and the new momma of two was all smiles.

The twins are already little stars as they have an Instagram page with over 46,000 followers. Mind you, they haven’t even made their grand debut on the page yet, so anticipation of future adorable photos is high.

The 31-year-old Afro-Latina artist has been awaiting the arrival of her twins over the past few months and taken fans along on her journey to motherhood. She frequently shared pictures of her growing baby bump as well as stunning photoshoot images, including of her and her mother.

La Negra also spoke with Parents.com about how she thought her life would look after having her girls.

“You know, I am bringing life into this world and I’m transforming from a woman to a mother. This is the next stage in life and I think I’m going to be very busy. I also believe that—I can really feel it—my girls are bringing this lion out of me!” she said. “I feel like I need to nurture and protect. That feeling is very new to me and it’s so real. I feel like that’s really going to push me to do all the things I was ever afraid of doing, all the things I questioned myself about so many times. I think that now I will be willing to take those risks.”

Fans were speculating about who the father of the twins was for some time, and in a since deleted post she shared recently, La Negra revealed that their dad is her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses. Love and Hip Hop Miami fans have likely seen him on the show and watched the unfolding of their sometimes turbulent relationship. He was present as the star gave birth.

Transitioning into life as a new mom can be exciting and we are sure her twins are going to bring double portions of joy and love into her life. Congratulations!