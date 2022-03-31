Amara La Negra Reveals The Father Of Her Twins

Manny Hernandez/Getty Image

Love and Hip Hop Miami is a guilty pleasure for many. Aside from scenic views and glam, we are drawn in by personalities like that of Amara La Negra who announced she is pregnant with twins in November 2021.

The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently revealed that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father to her twin girls in an Instagram post. Although it’s now deleted, the image, which was one of the couple cozying up together was captioned, “Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses.”

There has been lingering curiosity amongst fans about who the father to her kids was (and consistent questions aimed at the star about it), especially after she announced she would be a single mother when she initially revealed she was expecting. In an interview with ESSENCE in January, she admitted to feeling some sadness about it, but was mostly feeling incredibly motivated to provide the best life for her girls.

“I went through a big depression,” she said at the time. “It’s my first time and I’m doing it on my own, not having that male by my side that I dreamed of to do my tummy rubs. Thank God I have my mom and I’m so grateful for her, but it hasn’t necessarily been easy. But it comes with the package.”

She added, “Whether I do it with a man or without one, the most important thing is that I’m always going to be here for my girls.”

The two met in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic during one of her trips to pursue her real estate aspirations. Those who watch Love and Hip Hop: Miami may remember that their relationship came with several challenges, including the star’s mother not taking to Mueses, especially after he asked her to move to the DR to be with him.

Whether the couple is together or not, congratulations to them on this next chapter, and we’re sure the twins will bring immense joy their way.