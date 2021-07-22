Get A First Look At Netflix’s New Animated Series ‘Ada Twist, Scientist,’ Produced By The Obamas

Netflix

President Barack and Michelle Obama’s post-White House takeover of the entertainment industry is in full effect and we love to see it.

The former first couple’s Higher Ground Productions has already released a variety of acclaimed TV and film projects through their deal with Netflix, including the Academy Award-winning documentary American Factory, producing projects like Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood, and jumping into children’s programming with the cooking show Waffles + Mochi. Now they’re getting into animated series for preschoolers and aiming to help make science, and the love of it, inclusive.

Ada Twist, Scientist will premiere on Netflix on September 28. Based on the award-winning children’s books by Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts (also producers on the project), the animated series will follow the happenings of 8-year-old Black girl and scientist Ada on her missions to learn any and everything about the world around her and solve mysteries with help from her best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck. As the announcement of the series states, “solving the mystery is only the beginning, because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what… it’s about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place.”

The show also celebrates important things, including STEM education, scientific discovery, how to work together and the power of friendship. To further inspire kids, each 26-minute episode will end with a live-action aspect that will feature an actual scientist. They will speak to the themes explored in the episodes and the ways in which their work connects to it. From having a little Black girl lead these stories and presenting diverse real-life researchers, Ada Twist, Scientist is aiming to change the way people see scientists and what they associate with such a person.

Chris Nee came on board to help produce the project after being reached out to by the Obamas. She is best known as the creator of the popular animated kids series Doc McStuffins, also notably led by a Black girl character. The showrunner is Kerri Grant and executive producers include the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions and Mark Burton of Wonder Worldwide.

We’re loving the representation in science and the impact this is sure to have on all children, Black girls and boys especially. Check out a teaser trailer for Ada Twist, Scientist below.