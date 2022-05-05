Tech Gifts Sure To Make Your Mom Happy This Mother’s Day

Hatch

If you need a last-minute gift for mom, nothing beats a good tech offering. For the price and the many features of the products available these days, a tech can be small but mighty. It can help moms sleep better. It can help relieve their hot flashes. It can hold 10,000 of their favorite photos. Honestly, it can do more than another bouquet of flowers can to bring a smile to your favorite girl’s face. The products we rounded up for this Mother’s Day tech guide do, at least. Check out seven ideas for gadgets to get for mama.

01 Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Vacuums don’t have to be big, bulky and clash with your decor. The Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum, the brand’s most powerful cordless vacuum yet, fits in while cleaning floors of a variety of surfaces to perfection. Samsung $699 BUY 02 Nixon Lynx Acetate For the mom who loves her accessories, we have a feeling she doesn’t have a watch in her collection that looks as fashion forward and sleek as this Nixon watch. It comes in three gorgeous shades. Nixon Lynx Acetate $200 BUY 03 Hatch Restore This product provides mom with whatever she needs: a sunrise alarm, a smart light, a sound machine, meditation resource, an alarm clock. The Hatch Restore has it all to help her get a better night’s rest. Hatch $129.99 BUY 04 Fitbit Luxe Special Edition Help your mom stay active without making her wear anything that clashes with her fashion sense. This sleek Fitbit Luxe Special Edition keeps track of her steps, how she’s sleeping and more, doing so in style. Fitbit $199.95 BUY 05 Courant Catch: 3 Classics Help your favorite mom keep all of her most important belongings close by — and fully charged. Courant $140 BUY 06 Ember Labs Wave 2 This discreet but chic watch helps the mom in your life deal with the side effects of menopause, giving immediate relief from hot flashes and improving her sleep. Ember Labs $299 BUY 07 Aura Frame Nothing will make mom happier than being able to see all of her favorite people and most cherished memories in one place with the Aura digital photo frame. This tech wonder can hold up to 10,000 photos and through the app, loved ones can send photos to the Aura too. Aura $159-$229 BUY