Trailblazers: Dominique Dawes Made Olympics History. She’s Still Changing The Game

Doug Pensinger /Allsport

With the Winter Olympics and Black History Month in full effect, it’s only right that we highlight trailblazer Dominique Dawes, who made history in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

She became the first Black American gymnast to take home gold as part of her team’s success in the Atlanta games. Along with Jair Lynch that year, she was also the first Black American ever to take home an individual Olympic medal when she won bronze for her floor routine.

Loading the player...

Dawes recently spoke to ESSENCE about being inspired by a new generation of gymnasts, her work to change the culture of the sport, and a new docuseries on Peacock that she’s executive producing with NBA superstar LeBron James to highlight elite gymnasts heading to the Olympic Trials.

Dominique Dawes | Scene from “Golden”

Here are four things we learned from the legendary gymnast.

Photo Credit: ESSENCE