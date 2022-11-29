Wells Of Life Launches Well Campaign For Giving Tuesday, Honoring Chadwick Boseman

Wells of Life

Today is Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 to encourage people globally to give back. Over the past nine years, the idea has expanded into a global movement that inspires millions to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

Wells of Life, a non-profit organization providing rural Ugandans with access to clean and safe water, has launched a Giving Tuesday campaign to honor the memory of beloved actors, including the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, which is fitting, given his birthday is today. Wells of Life will use funds raised to build and dedicate a well to Boseman, celebrating his influential legacy and philanthropy.

Additional legacy wells will be dedicated to influential figures, including Emmy-winning actress and activist Betty White and Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully.

Boseman, famous for his role as T’Challa in Marvel’s blockbuster hit Black Panther, donated millions of dollars to hospitals in underserved communities at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, Boseman spent his time visiting young cancer patients at St. Jude Children’s Hospital and continued to do so during his four-year battle with cancer. Boseman passed away in 2020 at the age of 43. His legacy of care and concern for vulnerable youth inspired Wells of Life’s effort to recognize Boseman on Giving Tuesday.

“It’s important to our team at Wells of Life to acknowledge those cultural icons who leave a lasting legacy, whether their time on earth is long or short,” said Wells of Life Founder and CEO Nick Jordan. “Boseman’s humanitarian spirit inspired us to serve others, and we honor him in the same spirit in which he lived his life.”

Two-thirds of rural Ugandan communities lack safe access to clean water, making water-borne diseases and infant mortality a reality for many Ugandans. Wells of Life is currently drilling their 1000th well in Uganda, providing clean water to 1,000,000 people, unlocking education, economic opportunity, and improved health.

Visit here to donate to Chadwick Boseman’s, Betty White’s, and Vin Scully’s Giving Tuesday campaigns. 100% of the donations go directly to building and maintaining the wells in Uganda.