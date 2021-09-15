Rapper Scarface Receives Kidney From Son After COVID-19 Caused Irreparable Damage

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While plenty of celebrities have contracted the coronavirus and recovered fine, others have been open about the lasting effects the virus had on their system. For rapper Scarface, the damage done was irreparable.

The star, born Brad Jordan, shared that before he was even properly diagnosed, he suffered with pneumonia and kidney failure. He ended up having to do dialysis treatments and required a new kidney. After publicly seeking out a donor on social media, thankfully, he finally found one close to home. His son, Chris, made the sacrifice of giving a kidney to his father.

The news was shared by Rap-A-Lot Records founder J Prince, whom Scarface’s group the Geto Boys was signed to. He posted a photo of the rapper recovering in the hospital, holding his son’s hand.

“Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys,” Prince wrote. “I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹”

It’s a major sacrifice, as no one is eager to go under the knife. However, it was one Chris was ready to make to see his dad live well. The day before the surgery, he shared a message on Instagram.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy!!” he said. “Tomorrow We having surgery!!!!”

Since coming out of the successful surgery, he shared that his father is taking well to the kidney and they’re both doing good. He also updated his profile to read that he’s a #LivingDonor.

During an interview with fellow Geto Boys member Willie D last year, Scarface said his battle with COVID-10 was so bad, “I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was just gonna die.” Hopefully people will take heed to the message he had to share then as he recovers now.

“Don’t play no games with it,” he urged of his fans in regards to the virus. “I haven’t been nowhere. I’ve been in my house. I ain’t been on no planes, I ain’t been in no restaurants…People out there thinking this sh-t is a game? You don’t want to play with this.”