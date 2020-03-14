Must-Have Home Workout Equipment That Are Great Alternatives To Peloton

Fitness, for many, is where people turn in times of uncertainty — especially, when there’s a global pandemic.
However, with the recommendation from the CDC and the World Health Organization to implement social distancing and self-isolation due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, it’s highly likely that for many, there will be very little time spent in the gym over the next few weeks. While many gyms have sent notices on how’ll they’ll keep clients safe and new cleaning measures during the coronavirus pandemic, for some, it’s not enough to feel protected from all the germs that pass through small spaces, such as boutique fitness studios.
So if you haven’t already, now’s the time to add to your home gym arsenal, so you don’t have to leave the comforts of your quarantined home. We’ve rounded up a few items that will make you feel like you haven’t missed the gym at all — and there are plenty of alternatives to Peloton.
01
MYXfitness
This new at-home fitness program integrates a combination of positive psychology and 1:1 coaching, heart rate zone-based training, and total body cross-training to provide real, supportive, sustainable fitness to real people. Designed to improve endurance, strength, mobility, and flexibility, the MYX Plus package includes a stationary bike, SPRI dumbbells, a kettlebell, a 24” foam roller and two Gaiam mats, which is everything needed for a holistic at-home workout.
02
SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell
Perhaps one of the most essential pieces of fitness equipment, the SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell offers one kettlebell for the price of six kettlebells – ranging from 8 to 40 pounds – in one, space-efficient design. A dial allows users to quickly and easily change weights (8, 12, 20, 25, 35, or 40 pounds) to increase strength at their own pace.
03
Crossrope
This revolutionary weighted jump rope comes with a free app with mixed workouts. The most popular Crossropes come in ¼ lb and ½ lb weight, so you can push yourself with even the most basic workout.
04
CITYROW Go Water Rower
The water rower is a low impact workout perfect for those who want a heart pumping cardio workout, with little impact on the knees and joints. The machine stands up, making it easier to store anywhere in your home. Just hop on the rower and row as much or as little as you want, or practice "intervals” on the CITYROW GO app, which allows users to set and track intervals at the touch of their fingertips.
05
Echelon Reflect 50” Touch Fitness Mirror
This in-home, touch screen, fitness mirror brings more than 30 experienced personal trainers — including celebrity trainers Billy Blanks, Denise Austin and Katie Austin — to any room for high-energy cardio, yoga, strength, Pilates, and boxing workouts on-demand.