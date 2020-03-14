Must-Have Home Workout Equipment That Are Great Alternatives To Peloton

Fitness, for many, is where people turn in times of uncertainty — especially, when there’s a global pandemic.

However, with the recommendation from the CDC and the World Health Organization to implement social distancing and self-isolation due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, it’s highly likely that for many, there will be very little time spent in the gym over the next few weeks. While many gyms have sent notices on how’ll they’ll keep clients safe and new cleaning measures during the coronavirus pandemic, for some, it’s not enough to feel protected from all the germs that pass through small spaces, such as boutique fitness studios.

So if you haven’t already, now’s the time to add to your home gym arsenal, so you don’t have to leave the comforts of your quarantined home. We’ve rounded up a few items that will make you feel like you haven’t missed the gym at all — and there are plenty of alternatives to Peloton.

