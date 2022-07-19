Kevin Samuels’ Cause Of Death Listed As Hypertension

Image via Kevin Samuels Youtube

Recent medical reports have revealed the cause of death for controversial YouTube and Instagram personality Kevin Samuels.

According to reports from TMZ, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office has announced its findings around the cause of Samuels’ death to be the result of hypertension, a condition otherwise known as high blood pressure.

The medical examiner’s report stated that Samuels was taking a medication called Atenolol, which is commonly used to treat individuals with hypertension and that the chambers in his heart were “thicker than normal.” His death is now confirmed to be due to natural causes, eliminating any suspicion of foul play.

In May, the news of the media personality’s passing sent shockwaves online. His mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, confirmed his untimely death after rumors began to surface across social media. Samuels-Burch told NBC News at the time, “That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she shared. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

Samuels was said to be with a woman named Ortensia Alcantara at the time of his passing. After expressing that he was experiencing chest pain and soon collapsing in his Atlanta home, Alcantara called 911 and Samuels was later taken to Piedmont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Known for his often polarizing dating advice, Samuels amassed millions of followers and views across his social media platforms for social commentary directed towards Black women and for popularizing the term “high valued man.”

Samuels was 57 years old.