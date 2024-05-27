Here Are 3 Exercises You Can Do To Get Kelly Rowland’s Defined Abs

Getty

Kelly Rowland has always been stunning, but recently, the performer has been glowing inside and out. Lately, we’ve seen her grace red carpets, Hollywood premieres, and parties looking fantastic and fit.

Most recently, Rowland showcased her chiseled abs during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. At the 30th annual amfAR Gala on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024, she rocked a stunning two-piece green ensemble highlighting her abs, making us all want to run to our nearest gym to begin crunches or spend time on the stairmaster.

Although Rowland continues to look great this year, she’s no stranger to prioritizing her health by consistently working out. She has been vocal about her workout regimen and the exercises she does to keep her body snatched.



Below are several ab workouts that worked for Rowland. You can also do many of them at home.

Upper abdominal crunches: In 2013, Rowland shared with Us Weekly that she consistently does upper abdominal crunches with the encouragement of her trainer, Jeanette Jenkins. If done consistently, this exercise will help accentuate and tone your abs. Here’s how to do them.

Lay on the mat and bend your legs to lift your knees. Keep your legs and knees lifted, then reach your arms behind your head. Next, put your arms behind your head to lift it. Motion your head forward. Repeat

Burning bicycle crunches: Rowland loves this exercise because it helps strengthen her core while adding definition to her abs. Here’s how to do them.

Lay on your mat and try to lift your head off the floor Next, place your arms behind your head Then, try to cross your right elbow toward your left knee. Switch sides, tighten your core, and repeat.

Planks with core rotation: Rowland is all about deepening her core muscles; planks are a great way to do that. Here’s how to do them.