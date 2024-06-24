How To Stay Cool Without An AC When Sleeping In The Summer

Getty

It’s officially summer, and the temperatures are heating up! Many national cities are experiencing a severe heat wave, causing people to get creative with ways to stay cool without consistently using an air conditioner. Some of us might not be fortunate enough to have an air conditioner. Whether you’re trying to get some rest or relax in your home, the heat can make it unbearable. To help you get through the scorching heat this summer, we’ve devised ways to cool down even without access to an air conditioner.

Hydrate: It’s important to hydrate during the summer months! Drink water frequently to ensure that your body temperature is regulated.

Take a cool shower before resting: Taking a cool shower or doing cold plunges can help cool your body down, allowing you to sleep more quickly because your body temperature isn’t too hot.

Stray away from alcohol: Try avoiding alcohol and heavy foods before bed, as it can disrupt the release of melatonin, which is the hormone that helps you fall asleep.

Wear loose clothes: Wearing tight pajamas can make you uncomfortable, cause you to sweat, and allow you to stay up at night. Instead of wearing heavy pajamas, wear loose clothing or soft, breathable pajamas, or wear nothing to bed.



Consider new bedding: Make sure your bedding is breathable and light. You might not want to opt for silk sheets that might make you sweat. Instead, look for cooling properties within your sheets, like cotton, bamboo, linen, and more.

Open up your windows: There’s nothing like experiencing fresh air in your space, especially in the evening. Although it may be hot, you can expect a calm breeze at nighttime, which will help you sleep.

Use a small fan: Even without access to an air conditioner, you can still feel a slight breeze by leveraging a small fan. Use a portal fan to create circulation in your room, which will help your body release heat. Place a fan across from a window to create a cross-breeze for optimal cooling.