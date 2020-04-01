This Natural Home Remedy Will Help Keep Your Airways Clean & Clear All Day Long

If you’ve ever woke up feeling less than refreshed or even struggled to keep up while running after your young children because you were feeling sluggish, then you already know crucial it is to find ways to keep your energy up and your airways clean and clear.

One of the most common ways to keep your body on its A game is by introducing a new natural remedy into your daily routine. During our chat with chef Gina Neely at the first-ever virtual edition of ESSENCE Wellness House, the beloved TV personality and wellness advocate shared her go-to practice for keeping everything flowing throughout the day.

Check out the clip above to hear what she had to say and then head back to ESSENCE.com for more of everything you missed at our virtual Wellness House titled ESSENCE of the Matter: COVID-19’s Impact on Black America.