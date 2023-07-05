EFOC: Building A Culture Of Health Presented By New Voices

Getty

NEW ORLEANS – On July 2, 2023, New Voices and ESSENCE presented the “Building A Culture of Health” panel during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture to focus on the intersection of culture and health and how health equity is being discussed within our community. For too long Black culture has relied on ‘breadcrumbing’ in the healthcare system, which has led to unhealthy generational habits or a general lack of knowledge. So we gathered to discuss change and to understand how culture plays a huge part in implementing a narrative around positive holistic well-being.

Moderated by Dr. Aletha Maybank, health and business professionals Dr. Uche Blackstock, Erika Seth Davies, and Joel Bervell delved into how we can create a culture of health. Dr. Blackstock was the first to weigh in with her thoughts, “To me, a culture of health means Black folks, especially black women, can go into health care spaces as their authentic selves and receive the care they need. We often hear stories about patients not feeling seen, heard, and appreciated in healthcare spaces. We know from recent studies that Black patients are interrupted during medical encounters,” stated Dr. Blackstock.

She continued, “So I think that making sure that our patients can go into spaces where they see holistically, so it’s not just about the one-on-one interaction, but also about what’s happening in their household and communities. And we need healthcare professionals who can understand that and care for our patients holistically, where they understand the systemic barriers and challenges that our communities face and can respond appropriately.”

Dr. Maybank shared that many healthcare professionals are thinking about how to build health into our lives, especially after the throes of COVID-19. Joel Bervell, medical student and TikTok influencer, believes that our community needs more people who look like them in healthcare positions. “Less than 6% of all physicians in the United States are Black. When you think about what that means, in our communities, we aren’t getting the necessary information for people who look like us from the people around us. I think it’s essential to get more information out there so that people can better take health into their own hands in the Black community,” he said.

As we know, medical information is part of building a culture of health in our community, but many factors should be included, such as economic access. Dr. Maybank gave ESSENCE its kudos for covering health holistically, from beauty to our Wellness House and Global Economic Black Forum activations. She asked Erika Seth Davies, CEO of Rhia Ventures, which aims to transform the U.S. market for sexual, reproductive, and maternal health, about how economics and finances play a part in our community prioritizing their health. “For me, it means making sure that the resources that are available, the innovation that can come to market to resolve different types of health outcomes, that it’s done in a way we design it,” she stated.

Davies continued, “So that means finding Black and brown founders, real venture capital or other types of funding. And it also means making sure any innovation that comes to market involves Black patients promoting Black communities, with its design and delivery, so that we are getting the healthcare that we need in a holistic way.”