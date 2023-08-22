Blac Chyna Is Ripped! Star Shows Off Toned Figure After Removing Implants

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Society Performers Academy SPiN Nationals Summer 2023 event

Blac Chyna, also known as Angela White, is goals when it comes to turning over a new leaf. The model and mother has been continuously inspiring us with her wellness journey over the past year. Recently, White posted videos of her working out and she was showcasing some serious muscles while doing battle ropes and weight training.

In the caption of her first video, she teased what seems to be an upcoming fitness brand she will be behind.

“@heartspurefitness coming soon… you ready? Trainer @_a1fit.”

In the caption of the second video she wrote, “Mind, Body, and Soul all combined there’s endless possibilities. Be safe God bless you all. @heartspurefitness”

The 35-year-old was previously open about her desire to remove her implants and fillers on social media, sharing her journey with users. She would indeed have her silicone butt injections and breast implants taken out earlier this year.

“I was so young, I just wanted that body, ’cause I saw everybody, you know, my crew, getting it. And I wanted to be with the ‘it girls,’” White said in an interview with ABC News. As it turns out, she was focused on changing her body in natural, healthy ways, too.

The former model also recently celebrated 10 months of sobriety.

“Happy 10 months sober,” she wrote on Instagram on July 14. “Clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my mind, body and soul. My Inner light,” she wrote in a caption.

Wellness aside, the social media maven is also steering her career in a new direction as she got her doctoral degree in liberal arts from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

Chyna is a mom of two. She shares son King Cairo, 10, with rapper Tyga and has a daughter named Dream, 6, with Rob Kardashian.

We love to see Black women pouring into their own cup and creating a version of themselves they love!