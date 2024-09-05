Beyond the Diagnosis

Essence

SPONSORED BY ASTRAZENECA

When Heather finally received a lupus diagnosis in her early twenties, she

had already been living with lupus for years. She gets teary when she explains how unpredictable the disease had been up to that point and how important these answers were for her and her young son. Today, she is committed to being an inspiration for others facing similar challenges.

“I was always a very sickly child,” she says. “My first experience was at 12, and the doctor called me a mystery person. At 21, I was always fatigued. I can vividly remember the day I was diagnosed with lupus. I was in bed, having a difficult time… I had this big red flame on my face, which I now know is called the butterfly rash. When I was finally diagnosed, everyone was relieved that we knew what was going on.”

Having battled with a number of complications from lupus, Heather’s physical and emotional health led her to feelings of hopelessness, but she was determined to find relief and joy on her path to healthier living.

“Some of my worst days taught me the importance of having mental fortitude, drawing from my desire to keep going and, of course, my relationship with my son. As a single mother, he’s been a vital source of strength for me. This has also been his struggle his entire life, but he’s demonstrated remarkable understanding, patience, and support through our journey.”

Heather’s doctor dubbed her a superwoman and helped spark an already burning sense of courage and resilience within her. Her strength coping with the debilitating effects of the disease led her to try a new medication recommended by her rheumatologist.

“I felt like I was drowning, I was really suffering from things related to the effects of my lupus, and I wanted to give up at times,” she says through tears of relief. “My lupus was uncontrollable and taking over my body. I’d been on so many medications, and they did not seem to be helping. My doctor talked to me about adding SAPHNELO® (anifrolumab-fnia).”

SAPHNELO is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE or lupus) who are receiving other lupus medicines. It is not known if SAPHNELO is effective in patients with severe active lupus nephritis or severe active central nervous system lupus. It is not known if SAPHNELO is safe and effective in patients under 18 years of age.

In studies, when given together with other lupus medicines, SAPHNELO helped reduce disease activity across different parts of the body that lupus can affect.

“Since my doctor had me add SAPHNELO, my hair loss has gotten better, my rashes are beginning to clear up and I haven’t had a hospital stay.” Results may vary.

Heather has now joined the ranks of lupus warriors who are committed to helping others on their journey toward discovering treatment options which they can discuss with their healthcare provider.

“Lupus is so silent, it’s not visible on some people,” she shares. “Finding SAPHNELO helped me and gave me the chance to make a difference as an advocate and inspire others to embrace the same changes I made for myself.”

SAPHNELO is the only FDA-approved biologic for adults with moderate to severe lupus that’s shown to significantly lower steroid use in a subgroup of patients in one study *’†’‡

Discuss your medicines with your healthcare provider. Do not stop or change taking your medicines unless instructed by your healthcare provider.

*Compared to other lupus medicines alone.

†A reduction of steroid use was seen but was not statistically significant in two of the three studies.

‡Daily oral steroid dose was reduced to ≤7.5 mg per day during Weeks 8 to 40, and the dose was maintained from Weeks 40 to 52.

Heather has a renewed sense of purpose for herself and her son and, of course, getting back to doing some of the things she loves.

Individual results may vary. Talk to your doctor to see if SAPHNELO may be right for you.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information.

You may report side effects related to AstraZeneca product (Opens new window).

Has Heather’s story inspired you to want to learn more about SAPHNELO? If

you or someone you know would like more information on this treatment, visit

SAPHNELO.com for details and talk to a healthcare provider.

SAPHNELO is a registered trademark of the AstraZeneca group of companies.

©2024 AstraZeneca. All rights reserved. US-88570 Last Updated 6/24