Watch Cardi B Make Her Hair Mask From Scratch

Photo: Getty

We love when celebrities share their beauty secrets and especially when they include affordable products that work.

On Monday, Cardi B shared the moisturizing hair mask she uses on both herself and her daughter Kulture, and it checks all of the boxes.

The “I Like It” rapper created the hair treatment from scratch using ingredients that many of us already have in our kitchen.

And not only will the hair mask hydrate your locks, but “it’s just a good hair mask to help your hair grow,” Cardi explained in an Instagram video.

The hair mask recipe requires 7 ingredients: avocado, argan oil, black castor oil, olive oil, mayonnaise, eggs and honey. And if you want extra nutrients for your tresses, the rapper suggests adding a banana. “All the good things you put in your body, you’ve got to put in your hair,” she said

Cardi, who frequently wears wigs, showed off the results of using the DIY treatment on her natural hair in a photo on Instagram, noting that it helps with hair growth a lot.

The photo shows the rapper’s straight hair sweeping below her shoulders, and it looks “nice and shiny.”

For healthy-looking hair, a la Cardi B, try this recipe at home.