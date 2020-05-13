Earl Gibson III/WireImage

First Tracee Ellis Ross brought us the wet products of our juicy curl dreams with Pattern. Now, she’s following that up with the necessary items to style and tame those curls with her new Pattern accessories designed specifically for tight textures, coilies and curlies.

“There’s nothing I love more than a hair accessory,” Ross says in a cute and funny video posted on Pattern’s Instagram page. “Well, there’s a lot of things I love more than them but they’re very key. Live savers for me.”

The line is a simple mix of those accessories that you likely take for granted, but really understand their function when the cheapie ones betray you. It includes Pattern Hair Pins Variety Pack, Pattern Hair Ties, and Pattern Jumbo Scrunchies.

Any Black woman with big unapologetic curls knows the need for quality hair ties made for our hair. The scrunchie girls will love the sleek and luxe satin and velvet options. And with a variety of hair pin sizes, we’ll no longer have an excuse for not being able to find a bobby pin when we need one.

(Instagram/@patternbeauty)

Ross will also have some how-to videos coming to the brand’s Instagram page. And if they’re anything like her recently posted “Art of the Shower” Pattern video, we can’t wait to see these gems.

Pattern accessories are currently available on patternbeauty.com and start at $6.

