Tracee Ellis Ross’s New Video May Prove You’ve Been Washing Your Hair Wrong
Photo: Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

Many of us dread washing our hair because it isn’t exactly a quick and easy process. At times, it’s arm numbing, frustrating and downright tiring. Tracee Ellis Ross, on the other hand, makes it look like a luxurious experience we’ve been missing out on.

On Friday, the Pattern Beauty creator made us reevaluate our wash day rituals when she shared her co-wash reverie “The Art Of The Shower,” on Instagram.

In the 3-minute visual, Ross walks us through a reimagined version of her co-wash routine and looks like the dreamy sensorial self-care escape we’ve all been longing for.

“It was always my dream to reimagine my co-wash routine (I have been doing the same thing for over 20 years…although the products have changed) as an art piece, as a way of celebrating it as a ritual of how I care for my hair, as a way of appreciating my routine,” said Ross.

The Art of the Shower It was always my dream to reimagine my co-wash routine (I have been doing the same thing for over 20 years…although the products have changed) as an art piece, as a way of celebrating it as a ritual of how I care for my hair, as a way of appreciating my routine. *we made this video for @patternbeauty a year ago. the luxury of this kind of production seems like a lifetime ago. everything takes on new meaning in this time as we look at things with different eyes. #vibrationsup thank you @micaiahcarter @hansdorsinville @rjonasgilman @samiranasr @benjaminpuckey @kimbigram @lacyredway @marjaniforte_works

And we’re pretty sure if our routine looked anything like her’s, we’d appreciate washing our hair too.

“My goodness this was so therapeutic just watching you wash/nourish your hair,” a fan commented. “This is so satisfying to watch. If only doing my hair looked this good! Lmao wash days aren’t fun,” another fan added.
