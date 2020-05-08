Tracee Ellis Ross’s New Video May Prove You’ve Been Washing Your Hair Wrong

Photo: Getty

Many of us dread washing our hair because it isn’t exactly a quick and easy process. At times, it’s arm numbing, frustrating and downright tiring. Tracee Ellis Ross, on the other hand, makes it look like a luxurious experience we’ve been missing out on.

On Friday, the Pattern Beauty creator made us reevaluate our wash day rituals when she shared her co-wash reverie “The Art Of The Shower,” on Instagram.

In the 3-minute visual, Ross walks us through a reimagined version of her co-wash routine and looks like the dreamy sensorial self-care escape we’ve all been longing for.

“It was always my dream to reimagine my co-wash routine (I have been doing the same thing for over 20 years…although the products have changed) as an art piece, as a way of celebrating it as a ritual of how I care for my hair, as a way of appreciating my routine,” said Ross.

And we’re pretty sure if our routine looked anything like her’s, we’d appreciate washing our hair too.

“My goodness this was so therapeutic just watching you wash/nourish your hair,” a fan commented. “This is so satisfying to watch. If only doing my hair looked this good! Lmao wash days aren’t fun,” another fan added.