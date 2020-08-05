Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Gray Crown In A Gorgeous Selfie

Photo: Getty

The sight of gray hair doesn’t seem to bother actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

When her silver strands made their world debut in April, which was around the same time sales peaked for at-home hair coloring kits, the mom of two decided to show off her locks of wisdom in several Instagram posts, instead of covering them up.

The Sister, Sister star noted that “It’s a blessing to age.” And the 42-year-old is embracing the mature crown that comes with it.

On Tuesday, she shared a selfie with her beautiful bare face, natural curls, and gorgeous grays on full display. And a caption that reads, “This is me. 42.”

And although her message was simple, it was a powerful representation of self-love. And fans are enamored with the ageless beauty.

“Your silver is stunnnnnning!” wrote actress Tatyana Ali. Another person commented “Love the gray sis. Keep it.”