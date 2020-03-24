9 Best Products For Touching Up Your Roots

This year will be the year you finally learn how to color your hair at home. Or at least how to give your tresses a quick touch up.
With non-essential businesses like hair salons closing shop to help stem the coronavirus pandemic, we’re left to tackle grown out roots on our own.
And while there’s nothing wrong with flaunting your gorgeous grays like actress Tamera Mowry. Treating yourself to a fresh color job, however, may help you maintain a sense of normalcy during these unusual times.
So to help you stay true to your signature hue, below we’ve rounded up fool proof sprays, powders, and color-depositing masks for concealing your roots.
01
Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray Temporary Gray Coverage
Extend your color in between salon visits with this water-resistant and transfer-proof touch-up spray that targets the gray areas with a pinpoint actuator, so you aren’t left with a mess on your hands.
02
Madison Reed Root Touch Up
Dust this dynamic powder along your hairline to cover up your roots and sparse areas. This formula also doubles as an eyebrow powder.
03
L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up
For seamless coverage, camouflage your roots with this peroxide-free touch-up spray formulated for all hair types.
04
Bumble and bumble Bb. Color Stick
This velvety crayon stick makes it easy to color in coverage.
05
Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask
Condition and color your strands with this nourishing oil-infused hair mask formulated for fine, medium, and thick textures.
06
R+Co BRIGHT SHADOWS Root Touch-Up Spray - Black
Disguise sparse areas and grey zones with this biotin-rich temporary color spray designed to promote hair growth.
07
Creme Of Nature Perfect Edges - Black
This tinted edge control fills in greys and gives your edges superior hold.
08
Color Wow Root Cover Up--Black
This magnetic mineral powder clings to the hairline creating the illusion of thicker and darker hair.
09
Oribe Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray
Refresh your roots with this oil-absorbing mist that deposits natural-looking color.