9 Best Leave-In Conditioners For Dry Hair

Summer has officially begun, so it’s time to stock up on leave-in conditioners that will keep your hair hydrated as temperatures rise.
For women with low porosity hair, a hair type that doesn’t easily retain moisture, it’s important to select a leave-in conditioner that contains humectants like honey, aloe vera and rice proteins, to prevent further moisture loss.
It’s also essential to use a lightweight formula. Thick leave-in conditioners tend to sit on top of low porosity hair, and this could lead to product buildup, which in turn could make it more difficult for locks to get the moisture they need.
So below, we created a list of leave-in conditioners for low porosity curls and coils that check all of boxes.
01
Camille Rose Honey Hydrate Leave-In Conditioner
This leave-in conditioner made from pure honey, a natural humectant, locks in moisture, and transform crunchy hair into soft, smooth strands.
02
MICHE Lavish-In Conditioner
Women of all curl-kind swear by this moisture-rich leave-in conditioner for detangling hair and quenching dry curls.
03
OYIN Handmade Honey Hemp Detangling and Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner
This Black-owned brand developed a leave-in conditioner made from hemp seed oil, pure honey and silk, that will leave your hair feeling luxuriously smooth.
04
As I Am Leave-In Conditioner
Not only is this rich leave-in conditioner formulated to seal in moisture, but it's also made to strengthen our tresses.
05
SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Leave-In Milk
This formula made from Manuka honey soothes the scalp and leaves locks soft and ultra-moist.
06
tgin Green Tea Super Moist Leave In Conditioner
Replenish thirsty curls with this mix of hydrating ingredients that includes Green tea and Argan oil for reducing breakage, and nourishing strands from the root to tip.
07
Mielle Rice Water Collection Moisturizing Hair Milk
This daily rice water moisturizer is infused with ingredients like castor oil and coconut oil for strengthening and moisturizing dry hair.
08
Creme Of Nature Mango & Shea Butter Ultra-Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner
Here's a creamy leave-in conditioner that's made from natural mango and shea butter that leaves hair feeling soft and smelling amazing!
09
Carol's Daughter Almond Milk Daily Leave-In Conditioner
This lightweight mist is perfect for protecting hair from breakage and environmental damage while in a protective style.