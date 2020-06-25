9 Best Leave-In Conditioners For Dry Hair

Photo: Getty

Summer has officially begun, so it’s time to stock up on leave-in conditioners that will keep your hair hydrated as temperatures rise.

For women with low porosity hair, a hair type that doesn’t easily retain moisture, it’s important to select a leave-in conditioner that contains humectants like honey, aloe vera and rice proteins, to prevent further moisture loss.

It’s also essential to use a lightweight formula. Thick leave-in conditioners tend to sit on top of low porosity hair, and this could lead to product buildup, which in turn could make it more difficult for locks to get the moisture they need.

So below, we created a list of leave-in conditioners for low porosity curls and coils that check all of boxes.