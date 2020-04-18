We’re used to seeing beauty influencer Nyma Tang in several different hairstyles and hair colors, but with the focus actually on the makeup look she’s building. From sleek deep ginger blowouts and platinum blond body waves, to blue bobs and honey curls, she wears them all well. But we’re especially excited when she also gives us a glimpse of her beautiful natural curls.

In her latest Instagram post, the Texas-based makeup guru gave us a rare treat and did a styling tutorial for her natural hair, which she describes as fine and low porosity.

“What I found is that more is not always more and figure out what your hair needs,” she wrote. “I’m glad that me sharing my natural hair inspires you guys to as well.”

Tang admits that she didn’t know how to care for her hair for a long time. She also shares that she once shaved all her hair off, and on another occasion she bleached and colored it in one day and it fell out. And she’s not alone, as many Black women have revealed that they were never taught how to take care of their natural hair. Going to the hair salon for that creamy crack at a young age simply didn’t allow for natural hair care learning for many.

Even women who have been on a natural hair journey for a while are still learning how to master different styles. And the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many women—natural and otherwise—to come to terms with learning to care for and style their own hair.

And she’s transparent in the video that she sometimes struggles and she’s still figuring it out. Based on the comments from women saying they have a similar hair type, and begging for the product listing, this video comes just in time.

Tang used Creme of Nature Oil Moisturizing Hair Lotion, Taliah Waajid Curly Curl Gello, and good old fashioned water. She also held her updo together with Swirly Curly Snappees.