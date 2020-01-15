Teyana Taylor Is Giving Us Winter Hair Envy

Photo: Getty

This season, you may be tempted to shield your strands from the cold with hats and beanies, but Teyana Taylor just reminded us that it’s way better to show them off.

The “Gonna Love Me” singer doesn’t let the fact that we’re in the dead of winter stop her from having fun with her hair. And if you’re stuck in a hair rut, her latest hairdo may inspire you to try something new.

The 29-year-old started the new year off rocking a blond bob, and now she’s donning beautiful bohemian twist, proving that winter hair doesn’t have to be boring.

So forget confining your curls to caps this winter. Take a cue from Taylor and try this dope ‘do.

