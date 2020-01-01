These Celebrities Stepped Into the New Year With Amazing Hair

If 2019 taught us anything, it’s that we can always turn to celebrities for beauty inspiration. We’re only a few hours into the new year, and our favorite starlets are already serving up looks.
Hollywood’s A-list head-turners stepped into the new decade rocking gorgeous glam complete with glitter, smoky eyes, and flawless skin. And their hairstyles were equally fresh and fabulous.
Hair chameleon Teyana Taylor donned a beautiful blond bob the grazed her shoulders, while singer Justine Skye brought the va-va-voom with voluminous curls. La La Anthony took her strands over the top with a towering ponytail.
To see the hairstyles that have us excited for another year of phenomenal hair, check out the gallery below.