These Celebrities Stepped Into the New Year With Amazing Hair
Photo: Instagram/@lala
By Jennifer Ford ·

If 2019 taught us anything, it’s that we can always turn to celebrities for beauty inspiration. We’re only a few hours into the new year, and our favorite starlets are already serving up looks.

Hollywood’s A-list head-turners stepped into the new decade rocking gorgeous glam complete with glitter, smoky eyes, and flawless skin. And their hairstyles were equally fresh and fabulous.

Hair chameleon Teyana Taylor donned a beautiful blond bob the grazed her shoulders, while singer Justine Skye brought the va-va-voom with voluminous curls. La La Anthony took her strands over the top with a towering ponytail.

To see the hairstyles that have us excited for another year of phenomenal hair, check out the gallery below.

Teyana Taylor

Photo: Instagram/@teyanataylor

Justine Skye

Photo: Instagram/@justineskye

La La Anthony

That’s Bae😍

Photo: Instagram/@lala

Alicia Keys

✨2020✨

Photo/Instagram@aliciakeys

Ciara

Photo: Instagram/@ciara

Janelle Monae

Jane Bond

Photo: Instagram/janellemonae

Kehlani

Photo: Instagram/@kehlani

