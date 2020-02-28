Getty Images

We know Taraji P. Henson to be a hair chameleon. And after she played Cookie on the hit show Empire, there was no look she could rock that could surprise us. Or so we thought.

On Thursday night the A-list beauty left fans and followers alike gagging over her new crimson-colored do. She posted a photo of her bright red curls on Instagram and was quickly met with endless heart-eye emojis and positive comments about her “red-hawt” look. She captioned the photo “Red Alert,” but she really should have rang the alarm because honestly, we were not ready for it.

We’re not surprised that the actress is taking even more risks with her tresses these days. With a new line of hair care products for all hair types on the shelves at Target, she knows that there’s an arsenal of affordable saviors to restore her hair back to top health if a style, color, or process ever goes wrong. So she’s free to let her hair down in every sense.

We think our queen looks like a great ball of fire, and we want nothing more than to get close to her flame.