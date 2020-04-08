Taraji P. Henson Does Her Hair And Makeup Like A Pro

Photo: Getty

Taraji P. Henson is a woman of many talents. Not only is the 49-year-old an award-winning actress, but she’s also a beauty pro in her own right.

Like many of us in self-isolation, Henson has taken her hair, nails and makeup into her own hands, and the results are pretty impressive.

On Wednesday, ESSENCE’s March/April cover star showed off a curly new hairdo, sparkling pink fingernails, and a beat face, which she proudly announced she did herself in an Instagram video.

“COVID 19 got me doing my own glam from head to toe!!! If this acting thing don’t work out, I have another plan,” she captioned the post.

Not to mention, she also has her eponymous natural hair care brand TPH by Taraji to fall back on, which she used to create her new do.

To see how Taraji got her glorious curls from start to finish, check out her tutorial below.