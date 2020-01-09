Getty Images

On Wednesday night Taraji P. Henson finally announced that she launched her new natural hair care line TPH by Taraji. The Empire star had been dropping teasers on her Instagram account and the brand’s account page for months that she would be unveiling the natural hair care system in the new year. And we finally got our first look from a short Instagram video that the actress reposted from the brand.

“I created this hair care line because I wanted to maintain healthy hair [and] a healthy scalp while wearing wigs, weaves, or installs,” she said. “I realized a lot of women were putting weaves in their hair totally neglecting their hair. And I know the weave is fabulous honey, but you have to take care of that hair underneath. That’s what TPH by Taraji will give you—the most amazing, refreshing experience. This line is perfect for taking care of your natural hair.”

The line includes products for cleansing, hydrating, maintaining moisture, detangling, repairing, styling, and of course, laying those edges like a pro. If this is the secret to Taraji’s beautiful natural curls that we’ve been getting glimpses of lately, we’ll be stocking up.

TPH by Taraji is now available on target.com, and in Target stores beginning January 29. Prices start at $8.99.

