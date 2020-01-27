Stock Images/Getty

Every weekend as I’m scrolling through my feed and Insta-stalking the celebrities and influencers that I fangirl for, I come across something interesting and inspiring in the beauty space. From jaw-dropping transformations to drool-inducing hair, there’s always something that I can’t stop staring at or watching, and it instantly garners a double-tap.

From Los Angeles to Lagos, melanin-rich beauties are rocking green hair and making it look like the best thing that’s ever happened to hair color. We saw green hair making a splash in the summer with celebrities like Kash Doll and Megan Thee Stallion. And this past weekend I found a reposted Twitter thread of ladies with grassy-hued tresses on the Instagram account ToBeMelanated, proving that the summer trend is taking us well into this new decade.

While the thread shows many ladies and gentlemen wearing the color with pride, it’s the beautiful Black women who stand out the most, showing that our various brown skin tones really do complement just about everything. And, they prove that you can have locs or a deep body wave, and you’ll still slay the color.

Check out some ladies I found on Instagram who make me want to make the bold color change for 2020.

01 Green Haired Beauties Instagram/@hairluxe.io 02 Green Haired Beauties Instagram/@jabrea.a 03 Green Haired Beauties Instagram/@peachlion 04 Green Haired Beauties Instagram/@nicolenoirehair 05 Green Haired Beauties Instagram/@pinkishgirlhair 06 Green Haired Beauties Instagram/@shyliizzle 07 Green Haired Beauties Instagram/@sowigs_max 08 Green Haired Beauties Instagram/@soraiaburiti 09 Green Haired Beauties Instagram/@sowigs_mx 10 Green Haired Beauties Instagram/@the.eclectress

