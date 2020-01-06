Every weekend as I’m scrolling through my feed and Insta-stalking the celebrities and influencers that I fangirl for, I come across something interesting and inspiring in the beauty space. From jaw-dropping transformations to drool-inducing hair, there’s always something that I can’t stop staring at or watching, and it instantly garners a double-tap.
I’m always keeping my eyes peeled for new tools that make my life easier when it comes to skincare and makeup. I heard murmurings about automatic makeup brush cleaning tools a few years ago, but I didn’t take them too seriously. Now that I’m wearing concealer and foundation more often I use more application tools and I care about having clean brushes readily available daily.
I stumbled upon Forever Chick’s Forever Makeup Brush Cleaner on the brand’s Instagram page, and I was excited about what I saw. So I double-tapped that and quickly went to the website to check out how the tool works.
A quick video showed how the gadget works to clean and dry brushes in seconds with just a bowl, and a battery operated spinner. As someone who has suffered some serious breakouts as a result of dirty brushes, it seems like a no brainer to invest in such a tool.
With more than 251 reviews it has a 4.7 star rating. I also checked out some similar gadgets on Amazon and the makeup brush cleaner and dryer machine by Selene has a 4.3 star rating from nearly 600 reviews. But we all know that it’s tough to trust online reviews.
So I'm looking forward to getting my hands on the machine and testing it out for myself. It just might give me the push that I need to step up my eyeshadow and contour game in 2020. At the least, it'll ensure that I have enough clean brushes if I decide to makeup level up.