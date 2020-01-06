Stock Images/Getty

Every weekend as I’m scrolling through my feed and Insta-stalking the celebrities and influencers that I fangirl for, I come across something interesting and inspiring in the beauty space. From jaw-dropping transformations to drool-inducing hair, there’s always something that I can’t stop staring at or watching, and it instantly garners a double-tap.

I’m always keeping my eyes peeled for new tools that make my life easier when it comes to skincare and makeup. I heard murmurings about automatic makeup brush cleaning tools a few years ago, but I didn’t take them too seriously. Now that I’m wearing concealer and foundation more often I use more application tools and I care about having clean brushes readily available daily.

I stumbled upon Forever Chick’s Forever Makeup Brush Cleaner on the brand’s Instagram page, and I was excited about what I saw. So I double-tapped that and quickly went to the website to check out how the tool works.

A quick video showed how the gadget works to clean and dry brushes in seconds with just a bowl, and a battery operated spinner. As someone who has suffered some serious breakouts as a result of dirty brushes, it seems like a no brainer to invest in such a tool.

With more than 251 reviews it has a 4.7 star rating. I also checked out some similar gadgets on Amazon and the makeup brush cleaner and dryer machine by Selene has a 4.3 star rating from nearly 600 reviews. But we all know that it’s tough to trust online reviews.

Forever Chick Forever Makeup Brush Cleaner™, $40, foreverchick.com

So I’m looking forward to getting my hands on the machine and testing it out for myself. It just might give me the push that I need to step up my eyeshadow and contour game in 2020. At the least, it’ll ensure that I have enough clean brushes if I decide to makeup level up.

Share :