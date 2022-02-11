Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion clearly has money on her mind. The “Savage” rapper gave us a preview of her thoughts when she debuted her new look featuring a playful color wonderfully suited for her larger-than-life personality.

The Houston native took to Instagram to flaunt a vibrant green bob haircut complemented with a high ponytail and bang. The style was accented with trendy green tinsel that shimmered and shined.

“Green Bc I’m manifesting mo money,” the Hot Girl captioned the photo.

Megan isn’t the only celebrity we’ve seen recently with eye-catching green hair. We’ve created a list featuring a few of our favorite celebrities sporting Mo’ Money green hair to serve as inspiration for the upcoming season (hint, hint). See who else was rocking a variety of green look in the gallery below.

Dancehall Queen, Spice switched from her signature blue to this lovely green hair.

The Queen Bee, Lil Kim, showed off her wet-look tresses with money green highlights.

Sevyn Streeter was a whole vibe with this green dancehall style!

Singer, Nivea looks like a million bucks with Emerald green hair.

Cardi B. took a walk on the wild side wearing gorgeous mermaid hair in neon green and turquoise.

Lizzo looks good in her lime green braids cascading over her shoulders.

Celebrity hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez is giving us ocean goddess energy with this aquamarine look.

City Girlz rapper, JT, grinch-colored hair is stunning!

Nicki Minaj is serving us green and blue hair that has us swooning!

What do you think of the green hair look?