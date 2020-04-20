We’re Loving Lizzo’s DIY Halo Braid

Getty Images

If you were on Instagram for even a few minutes this weekend, then you know that the Babyface versus Teddy Riley battle that never would dominated everyone’s timelines. But hopefully before that happened you got a glimpse of Lizzo singing Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” for Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home digital concert.

While fans were applauding her “angelic presence” and rendition of the hit song, I was gagging over how gorgeous the singer looked in the tousled halo braid she created (and her rendition of the hit song). She paired it with a light beat, simply highlighting the beauty in her melanin rich skin. I tried to double-tap several times.

She formed the perfectly imperfect infinite braid from box braids that she revealed in a post just a few days prior, with a caption saying that she likes having braids. We like her in braids too.



We’re used to the star giving us different hair and natural styles so we’re always excited to see what she’ll be wearing next—even in a pandemic. Perhaps we’ll be seeing her in more braided styles after the stay-at-home orders are lifted too.