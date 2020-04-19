Babyface Postpones Battle Against Teddy Riley After Technical Difficulties

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)

#AuntieTwitter is upset. For the second time, the Instagram Live battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley was postponed—this time due to technical difficulties.

Despite both iconic producers being ready to rip their hits on Saturday night, and with more than 400,000 watching along, an echo that ruined the entire experience just.wouldn’t.stop.

Many fans blamed Riley’s connection since he was using a mic. And after 30 minutes of Riley’s team trying to troubleshoot, Babyface decided to call the whole thing off in a video shared to Instagram.

“I think that it’s only right that we postpone this thing until another time when there aren’t any technical difficulties, and everybody can hear the music the way it needs to be heard,” he said in the camera, visibly disappointed.

Riley would later go on to echo his sentiments, apologizing for the sound issues.

“It’s just like a boxing match [when] something goes wrong, we have to do it again,” he said to the camera in his own video on Instagram. “Please forgive us. We will be back.”

This is the second time the battle, which was announced on Babyface’s birthday, was pushed back. Riley announced two weeks ago that they had to push back their battle, organized by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, because Face was sick. The producer would later confirm that he along with his family had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

And while the botched competition didn’t give us the tunes we were craving, it did give us some laughs. The memes inspired from the battle go unmatched. Leave it to Black Twitter to make lemonade out of lemons.

Here are the best tweets from the internet streets to hold us over until the two announce a new date.

Teddy’s hypeman dancing like what we all thought 2020 would be like 💃🏾 Teddy vs Babyface pic.twitter.com/jfbauDjPjc — SuzieBeChoosy (@MissNoelSzn) April 19, 2020

Babyface when Teddy Riley calls to set a new date be like: pic.twitter.com/BlEgfa9CQ0 — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) April 19, 2020

Babyface as soon as he got off the live: pic.twitter.com/yTVFjyprEF — Jeremy Moon 🌙 (@jeffuhz) April 19, 2020