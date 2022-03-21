One thing about Lizzo, she’s going to give us a look. Recently, the Truth Hurts singer took to her Instagram to show off her new hairstyle that showcased a unique twist on baby hairs.

See Lizzo’s new hairstyle below.

The Juice crooner gave us a 360-degree look at her silky waist-length ponytails, which she complemented with shiny super long baby hairs that covered her forehead and cheeks.

What made Lizzo’s baby hairs noticeably different was her choice to let the tracks show intentionally — a creation crafter by her longtime hairstylist Shelby Swain.

We always love and appreciate that Lizzo is open to trying new things and willing to push the envelope when it comes to fashion and beauty norms.

Needless to say, we’re definitely going to try this look next.