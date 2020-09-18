Lizzo’s Bantu Knots Are Worthy Of A Double Tap

Photo: Getty

When Lizzo sang, “I’m 100 percent that b—-,” she might have meant a confident Black woman, respectfully.

The body-positive singer, who loves her full figure curves, melanin-rich skin, and shape-shifting hair, exudes the type of fearlessness and panache that Black women are lauded for.

The 32-year-old isn’t afraid to show the world just how much she’s feeling herself, and her latest Instagram post is an emblem of her self-love.

Lizzo shared a clip, a hair appreciation post of sorts, where she’s shown showing off her Bantu Knots and basking in her unapologetic Black girl magic, and we love to see it.

“I think y’all gonna like this song,” Lizzo captioned the post. We’re not sure whether or not the Grammy award-winning artist is working on a new album, but it appears new music from the “Truth Hurts” crooner is on the way.